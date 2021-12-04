Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Rises By 40.0%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AINC opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $28.27.

AINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 43.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 122.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

