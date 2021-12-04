Short Interest in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Declines By 20.8%

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Athene has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,367. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth $113,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

