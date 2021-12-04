Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Declines By 23.1%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of BYCBF opened at $2,416.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,342.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2,395.49. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $2,190.00 and a one year high of $2,600.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYCBF shares. Barclays raised Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barry Callebaut presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

