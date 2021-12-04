Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Grows By 37.9%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAMR. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $56.62 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

