Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Increases By 27.4%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 152,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 293,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,858. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

