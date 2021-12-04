Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Grows By 22.1%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 264.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DITHF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

DITHF stock remained flat at $$4.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 144. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

