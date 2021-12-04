Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Rises By 21.7%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE EFR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,268. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth about $159,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

