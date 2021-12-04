Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Increases By 33.2%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

