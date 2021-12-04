Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Declines By 23.5%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. 1,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740. FFBW has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FFBW by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FFBW during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FFBW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

