Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Increases By 18.3%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,166. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 279.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

