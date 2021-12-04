Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Decreases By 20.2%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FLXS stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $49,737.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,115 shares of company stock worth $143,815. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 296,443 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 212.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 85,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 702.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 212.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

