Short Interest in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Declines By 22.2%

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 3,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.13%.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

