Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Declines By 24.6%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. 132,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $86.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
