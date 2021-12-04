Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Declines By 24.6%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. 132,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.