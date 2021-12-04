Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Decreases By 30.1%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 13,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,220,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,129. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

