Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Decreases By 25.8%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

LTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

LTRX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

