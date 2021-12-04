Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Drops By 20.0%

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MHVYF opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.79. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHVYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

