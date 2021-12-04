Short Interest in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Drops By 19.5%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Novan has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.02.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

