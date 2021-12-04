Short Interest in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Increases By 23.4%

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 604,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NOVT traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.88. Novanta has a twelve month low of $115.58 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

