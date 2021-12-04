Short Interest in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Declines By 23.0%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 330,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of -0.81. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 376,790 shares during the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

