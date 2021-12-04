Short Interest in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Expands By 22.8%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 992,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 898,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the second quarter worth $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

