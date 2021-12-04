Short Interest in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Grows By 28.4%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,766,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 3,711,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.7 days.

PREKF stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PREKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.