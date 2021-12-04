Short Interest in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Decreases By 22.9%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.40. 592,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,087. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Republic Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $221,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
