Short Interest in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Decreases By 22.9%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.40. 592,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,087. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Republic Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $221,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

