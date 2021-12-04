Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Increases By 29.2%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $2,221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $107,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.69. 296,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.63%.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

