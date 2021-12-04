Short Interest in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Drops By 23.4%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 852.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,548 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

