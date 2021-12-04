Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Drops By 26.9%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TVE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

