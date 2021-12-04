Short Interest in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Decreases By 20.5%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,090,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 16,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $22.35 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

