Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Rises By 20.2%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 973,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Waste Connections stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.84. 717,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,024. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after acquiring an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

