Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declines By 27.3%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. 57,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

