Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Drops By 24.9%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 642,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 352,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,743. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a market cap of $463.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.