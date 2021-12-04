Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Drops By 23.3%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WRIT stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. WRIT Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Get WRIT Media Group alerts:

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc produces films, television programs, and similar entertainment programs for various media formats. It is a content creation company which intends to produce, acquire, and distribute live concerts in 3D for initial worldwide digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WRIT Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WRIT Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.