Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$13.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$925.81 million and a PE ratio of 127.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.50. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 870.37%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

