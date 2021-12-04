SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

