Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,116 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 104.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

