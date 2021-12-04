Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $160.00 at Truist

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

SPG opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $82.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

