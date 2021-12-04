Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Up 17.4% in November

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 954,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 206,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,585. Singular Genomics Systems has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,717,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,772,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.