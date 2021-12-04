Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUIC opened at $0.65 on Friday. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

