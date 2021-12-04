Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $176.89 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

