Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,859 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 53.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

