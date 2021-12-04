SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 2,211,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,806,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

About SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

