SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0037 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $505,966.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,849.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.81 or 0.08351758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00335614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.07 or 0.00962287 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00080385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.65 or 0.00410753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.03 or 0.00391056 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.