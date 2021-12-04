Smartlands Network Price Down 17.5% This Week (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $22.04 million and $62,417.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00009020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00238606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

SLT is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

