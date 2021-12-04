Smartshare (SSP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,360.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $383,876.83 and approximately $14,360.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00100140 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003244 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

