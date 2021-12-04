Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.12.

Shares of SMAR opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

