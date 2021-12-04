Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.30. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

