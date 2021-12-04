Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $16.33 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

