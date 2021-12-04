Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWBI stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

