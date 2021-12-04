Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $18.54. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 38,405 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,854,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

