Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DNAD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNAD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $75,174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $16,293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $11,159,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $8,088,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.