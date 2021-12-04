SparksPay Trading 35.3% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $26,320.15 and $46.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,817,631 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,131 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

