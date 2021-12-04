SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Reduced by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,462,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,141 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,987,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 756,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $107.28 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

